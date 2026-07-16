Alabama Football Player Draft: 2026 Starting Defense

Alabama’s 2026 football campaign is quickly approaching. SEC Media Days is less than one week away. So, before Talking Season officially arrives, we decided to preview Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era by having a little fun and drafting a starting defense of current players.

The rules are simple. Select 11 defensive players from Alabama’s 2026 roster. Each lineup featured five defensive backs and six players along the defensive front — how they constructed their fronts was up to the individual drafter. BamaOnLine staff members Charlie Potter and Blake Byler made alternating picks until they each had a full starting 11 on defense.

Last week, they broke down the offensive side of the football, with Byler picking first (LINK).

In addition to the draft, the BamaOnLine beat writers also covered some of the latest news on the Crimson Tide side of things, including which players will join DeBoer in Tampa at SEC Media Days next week and the latest recruits to commit to Alabama Football in the 2028 class.

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