Alabama Football Player Draft: 2026 Starting Offense

Alabama’s 2026 football campaign is quickly approaching. SEC Media Days is less than two weeks away. So, before Talking Season officially arrives, we decided to preview Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era by having a little fun and drafting a starting offense of current players.

The rules are simple. Select 11 offensive players from Alabama’s 2026 roster. Of course, both teams have a quarterback, five offensive linemen, and a running back, but the guys differed on how many receivers and tight ends they chose. BamaOnLine staff members Charlie Potter and Blake Byler made alternating picks until they each had a full starting 11 on offense.

Next week, they will break down the defensive side of the football, with Potter picking first.

In addition to the draft, the BamaOnLine beat writers also covered some of the latest news on the men’s basketball front, including 2027 commit Anderson Diaz reclassifying and joining the 2026-27 roster and the final pieces coming together on the Tide’s non-conference slate.

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