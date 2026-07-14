Which Alabama players will join Kalen DeBoer at SEC Media Days?

SEC Football Media Days will usher in a new season next week in Tampa from July 20-23

Three student-athletes from each of the conference’s 16 member institutions will travel to the Tampa Marriott Water Street with their respective head coaches, and representing Alabama on Wednesday, July 22, alongside third-year head coach Kalen DeBoer will be defensive backs Zabien Brown and Bray Hubbard and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Brown, a junior, is entering Year 3 at Alabama after starting every game each of the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide. The former 5-star recruit was UA’s top cornerback during the 2025 campaign and recorded 39 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He returned both interceptions for touchdowns, which tied for the FBS lead in pick-sixes. A starter in 30 straight games, Brown has made a number of clutch plays during his Alabama career and is one of the Tide’s top overall players.

Hubbard, a senior, has started the last 21 games of his Alabama tenure. After stepping into the starting lineup midway through the 2024 season, the safety was a Game 1 starter for the Tide’s 2025 campaign. Hubbard finished third on the team in tackles (79) and also contributed 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He led Alabama and the SEC with four interceptions, which he returned for 42 total yards, and also tied for the team lead in pass breakups (6) and forced fumbles (3). An All-American, Hubbard will be one of UA’s top leaders in 2026.

Coleman-Williams, a junior, played in 14 games during Alabama’s 2025 season and made 12 starts as a sophomore. He finished second on the team in receptions (49) and receiving yards (689) and third in receiving touchdowns (4). Coleman-Williams also contributed 21 rushing yards on two attempts and 25 total punt return yards. His second year in Tuscaloosa was impacted by injury and inconsistency, but he was still one of the Crimson Tide’s most productive playmakers on offense and comes back as the Tide’s most experienced returner.

The SEC Network will once again televise the four-day event, beginning Monday morning. BamaOnLine will be present on Wednesday to bring subscribers complete coverage.

2026 SEC Media Days Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR

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