Alabama Football: Television windows announced for 2026 season
Television windows for the Southeastern Conference’s league-controlled games were revealed on Wednesday, and we now have a better idea of when some of Alabama’s games will start.
Games were either given a specific time or a window for its time slot to be announced later.
Game times had already been announced for Week 1 vs. East Carolina (11 a.m. CT), Week 2 at Kentucky (2:30 p.m.) and Week 3 vs. Florida State (2:30 p.m.). All three will air on ABC.
Alabama’s penultimate regular-season game against Chattanooga on Saturday, November 21, will kick off at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. The rest of the games were assigned a window.
There are four designations — Early: 11 a.m. to noon start; Afternoon: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. start; or Night: 5 to 7 p.m. start. Select games were also tagged as Flex games (Afternoon or Night).
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The Crimson Tide’s game against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will be played in the Early window. Alabama’s games against South Carolina and Georgia are set for the Night window.
UA’s games against Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn received Flex designations. That means they will be announced 6-12 days out and will start either in the afternoon or at night.
2026 Alabama Football Schedule
Sept. 5 – East Carolina – 11 a.m. (ABC)
Sept. 12 – at Kentucky – 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sept. 19 – Florida State – 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sept. 26 – South Carolina – Night
Oct. 3 – at Mississippi State – Early
Oct. 10 – Georgia – Night
Oct. 17 – at Tennessee – Flex
Oct. 24 – Texas A&M – Flex
Oct. 31 – BYE
Nov. 7 – at LSU – Flex
Nov. 14 – at Vanderbilt – Early
Nov. 21 – Chattanooga – 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)
Nov. 28 – Auburn – Flex
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