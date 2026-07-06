Alabama Football will honor two SEC championship teams during 2026 season

Alabama is set to recognize two championship teams during the 2026 football season.

On Monday, the Crimson Tide announced that single-game tickets for select home games will go on sale Tuesday, July 7, and in the release, Alabama shared its celebration schedule.

The Tide will honor its 1966 SEC Championship team with a 60-year reunion for the Florida State game on September 19, and its 2016 SEC Championship team with a 10-year reunion for the Texas A&M game on October 24 — which is also this season’s Homecoming game.

Led by legendary head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, Alabama’s 1966 team finished with a perfect 11-0 record and as co-champion of the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide was not, however, selected as a national champion at the season’s end, but it did defeat No. 6 Nebraska, 34-7, in the Sugar Bowl on January 2, 1967, to conclude its unblemished campaign.

Alabama’s 2016 SEC Championship team was the fifth of Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa and the program’s third straight from 2014-16. The Tide dominated Florida, 54-16, inside the Georgia Dome before reaching the College Football Playoff. Led by freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, Alabama’s MVP in the SEC title game was hard-hitting linebacker Reuben Foster, who recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in the win over the Gators.

Five of Alabama’s seven home games will feature a recognition or celebration. The only ones that currently do not are the Georgia and Auburn games — two of the biggest of the year.

Another interesting wrinkle is that Senior Day will be held on November 21 during the home game against Chattanooga, rather than the final home game of the 2026 season (Auburn).

DATE OPPONENT CELEBRATION/RECOGNITION Sept. 5 East Carolina Big Al’s Kids Club Day (sign up here ) Sept. 19 Florida State 1966 SEC Championship Reunion Sept. 26 South Carolina Family Weekend | Band Alumni Day Oct. 10 Georgia — Oct. 24 Texas A&M Homecoming | 2016 SEC Championship Reunion Nov. 21 Chattanooga Senior Day | Bama Salute Nov. 28 Auburn —

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