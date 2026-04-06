Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell plans to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reported.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore made a huge jump from his freshman to sophomore season, averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while playing just under 24 minutes per outing. He started in all 34 games he appeared in over the course of the season, while also averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

Sherrell posted three double-doubles for Alabama this season, including a 15-point, 15-rebound performance against Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and a 26-point, 13-rebound game against Arkansas in a double-overtime home win.

He’s the second Alabama player from the 2025-26 team to enter the transfer portal, joining Taylor Bol Bowen, and will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.

Check out BamaOnLine’s roster tracker to stay up to date with all the moves Alabama is making throughout the offseason.

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