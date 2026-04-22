Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow announces return for 2026-27 season

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow is returning to the Crimson Tide for the 2026-27 season, he announced on social media on Wednesday.

Bristow transferred in last offseason from Tarleton State after earning WAC Freshman of the Year honors as a freshman in 2024-25. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged 3.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season, appearing in 10 total games and making one start.

His best performance of the season was also his first, a 10-point, 8-rebound outing in a road win over Illinois on Nov. 19. That was his season debut after missing the first three games of the season, the first of three extended absences he’s dealt with.

Due to his various injuries, he made his final appearance of the year on Jan. 10 against Texas. Head coach Nate Oats said during the season that seeking a medical redshirt was an option that was discussed with Bristow and his camp. He will enter next season as either a junior or a redshirt sophomore, pending the approval of a potential redshirt application.

Bristow is the second player from Alabama’s 2025-26 roster to officially announce his return for next season, joining London Jemison. The transfer portal officially closed last night, though announcements could still trickle in over the next couple days.

In total, Alabama has lost four players to the transfer portal so far, while bringing in four transfer portal additions.

Check out BamaOnLine’s roster tracker to stay up to date with all the moves Alabama is making throughout the offseason.

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