Alabama forward London Jemison returning for 2026-27 season

Alabama forward London Jemison is returning to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore season in 2026-27, he and Yea Alabama announced on Saturday.

London Jemison is returning to Alabama for his sophomore year. pic.twitter.com/pP4EGCwXDs — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 18, 2026

Jemison, a 6-foot-8 forward, was the highest-rated recruit in Alabama’s freshman class this past season. The Bloomfield, Connecticut native averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range.

He made 13 starts across 33 games he appeared in throughout his freshman season. His season-best performance was a 20-point outing against UTSA in early December, and he posted double-figure scoring games in SEC play against Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn.

Jemison is the first player from Alabama’s 2025-26 roster to official confirm a return for next season. The Crimson Tide has lost three players to the transfer portal — Taylor Bol Bowen, Aiden Sherrell and Jalil Bethea — while adding three from the portal as well — Brandon Garrison (Kentucky), Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State) and Cole Cloer (NC State).

Check out BamaOnLine’s roster tracker to stay up to date with all the moves Alabama is making throughout the offseason.

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