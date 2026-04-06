Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen plans to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton announced.

Bol Bowen spent one season in the Crimson Tide program after transferring in last offseason. He spent the first two years of his career at Florida State prior to his time in Tuscaloosa.

This past season the 6-foot-10 junior averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc. He began the season as a starter and averaged double-figure points through non-conference play before being slowed down by injuries throughout the SEC schedule.

He missed six total games throughout the season while dealing with a slew of injuries to his hand, his knee and his leg. He played through those injuries on numerous occasions, being limited to 10 minutes or less in three other games in conference play because of them. He regained some of his pre-injury form in the postseason, including a 15-point performance in Alabama’s first-round NCAA Tournament win over Hofstra.

Bol Bowen will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop. He is the first Alabama player from the 2025-26 team to enter the portal.

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