Alabama gives 6-foot-7 walk-on QB John Gazzaniga a scholarship

Alabama now has five scholarship quarterbacks on its 2026 football roster.

Walk-on quarterback John Gazzaniga was recently given a scholarship during a team meeting. His fellow signal-callers, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell — who are competing for Alabama’s starting quarterback position — first stood up and talked about Gazzaniga to the team.

“I want to shout out my boy, John Gazzaniga,” Mack said. “Not many of y’all know, but every single morning, only a couple of people are here — me, Keelon. John shows up early. He’s always here to go in and watch film. Not many people know. I appreciate that about him. He’s always putting in that work. He probably knows the offense better than most people in this room.

“So, I really just appreciate him putting in the work every single day, no matter what. No matter what happens, no matter where you are on the depth chart, no matter what reps you’re getting, what reps you’re not getting, you’re always taking advantage of every single one you get.”

Russell added, “You talk about the standard, bro. You’re a prime example of it. Austin kind of said it all, but the reps that you get, man, not too many walk-ons anywhere are gonna do the things that you do, the commitment that you have. Coach did a whole slide on toughness. Everything that he said, you’re a shining star of the whole slide.”

Then, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb revealed the big news to the team.

“Water against a rock mentality is greatness, and people that don’t let circumstances affect their approach on a day-to-day basis, this guy embodies that,” Grubb said. “We believe you are one of the best guys in the room. We believe in you as a person, as a player. That’s why the Crimson Tide is giving you a scholarship.”

After hugging Grubb, Russell, Mack, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and the rest of the quarterbacks, Gazzaniga moved to the front of the room and delivered a quick, fiery speech.

“I was in the hot tub like last week, and I was talking shit to Keon Sabb,” Gazzaniga said. “Sabb won a championship in his second year, and I want to win a championship in my second year. I fucking love all you guys. Roll Tide.”

Gazzaniga is entering his sophomore year at Alabama. At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, he is the tallest quarterback on the Crimson Tide’s roster. He appeared in one game last year as a freshman, playing five snaps against Eastern Illinois. Gazzaniga rushed for one yard on one carry. He also earned scout-team player of the week honors before the Georgia and Auburn games.

He is a native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Gazzaniga’s father, Dr. David Gazzaniga, shared the scholarship news via Instagram on Friday, but the video has since been deleted.

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