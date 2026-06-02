Alabama guard Aden Holloway enters second-chance program for drug charges

Alabama guard Aden Holloway is entering a second-chance program in a plea agreement with the Tuscaloosa county district attorney’s office for his multiple felony drug charges. Bama247 first reported the news.

As part of the program, Holloway must complete 50 hours of community service, pay $1,300 and pass random drug and alcohol screenings. Completion of the program will result in dismissal of the case and no conviction on his record.

Holloway and his attorney signed the application for the second chance program back on April 30. It was signed by by the assistant district attorney and Tuscaloosa judge Allen May on Friday.

An apology letter from Holloway was also submitted as part of the agreement:

“To whom it may concern:

“I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to formerly [sic] apologize for my actions and take full responsibility for the mistake that I’ve made. I realize that marijuana is illegal in the state of Alabama and it was entirely wrong of me to have it in my possession. I also realize the severity of this offense and that [sic] extremely grateful to be able to grow through it.

“This was definitely an eye opening experience for me and I’ve learned the very valuable lesson that bad choices come with bad consequences. I stand before you fully committed to moving forward in a positive light and sharing this important lesson to those who come behind. I am a good student, competitive athlete, and a good citizen who has never been in any kind of trouble before. I truly appreciate this chance to keep my record clean, and continue down the path that God intended for me.

“This second chance is an absolute blessing and in no way will I take it for granted. Thank you so much for your understanding and consideration. Couldn’t thank you enough.”

Holloway was arrested on multiple marijuana possession charges on March 16, resulting in his suspension from the team for the NCAA Tournament. His campus ban was lifted in April, allowing him to re-enroll in classes.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne spoke with AL.com about Holloway last Thursday.

“Aden still has legal hurdles to overcome,” Byrne said. “If he works those out, there would still be multiple steps before we would consider a plan to allow him the opportunity to officially rejoin the program. Any discussions are too early.”

Alabama head coach Nate Oats told reporters in late April that Holloway has a scholarship spot available for him if he clears the necessary legal steps.

There’s a lot of stuff we have to sort through on the legal side of things before we get to that question. Go back to, as we were sorting through this with our staff, let’s control what we can control. We don’t have any control over that.

“We’re gonna let that play out, and there will be a scholarship open still once that all clears,” Oats said. “Hopefully he’s able to get through that with a positive outcome, but we have to let the legal process play through on that before we decide anything.”

Holloway was Alabama’s second-leading scorer last season at 16.8 points per game and was a second-team All-SEC selection.

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