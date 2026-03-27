Alabama guard Aden Holloway granted permission to leave state ahead of Sweet 16

Alabama men’s basketball guard Aden Holloway has requested, and received, permission to leave the state of Alabama, per court documents. Holloway was arrested last Monday on felony drug charges and was bonded out of jail shortly after. A condition of the $5,000 bond was he could not leave the state without permission. On Friday, he was given the green light.

Holloway requested to leave on Friday, March 27, and return on Tuesday, March 31. The 4-seed Crimson Tide plays 1-seed Michigan in the Sweet 16 tonight. Should Alabama win, it would play again on Sunday, facing the winner of Iowa State-Tennessee. Holloway’s request falls in direct line with the Tide’s time on the court in Chicago for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

However, Alabama has already ruled Holloway out for its Friday evening matchup against the Wolverines. The junior guard was one of four UA players ruled out for the Sweet 16 game on the initial availability report. There is still a final update that will be released later today.

Holloway was arrested last Monday, March 16, on charges of first-degree marijuana possession not for personal use, a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force found 2.1 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash.

He was removed from Alabama’s campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct. Whether or not he has been cleared is unclear, as those decisions are not made public by the office. Holloway was also suspended from the men’s basketball team.

Holloway has played in 28 games for Alabama this season, starting 25 of those contests. The junior guard is the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 86.4% at the line and 43.8% from 3-point range. Holloway was named a third-team All-SEC selection by the conference’s 16 head coaches last week.

Alabama will take on Michigan at the United Center at 6:35 p.m. CT on both TBS and truTV.

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