Alabama guard Davion Hannah expected to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama guard Davion Hannah plans to enter the transfer portal, Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported.

Hannah joined the program as a true freshman last offseason, coming in as a 4-star prospect ranked as the No. 48 overall player in the country and the second-highest ranked signee in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-6 guard was lauded as one of the top defenders in his class. He appeared in 10 games during his freshman season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while playing 12.7 minutes per game.

Hannah’s last appearance for the Crimson Tide came on Dec. 17 against South Florida, after which he was shut down for the season by head coach Nate Oats due to a “medical condition” that was never fully expounded upon.

Oats said during the season that Hannah would likely seek a medical redshirt, which, if granted, would give him four remaining years of eligibility to use at his next stop.

Hannah is the fourth player from Alabama’s 2025-26 roster to enter the transfer portal, joining forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, and guard Jalil Bethea.

Check out BamaOnLine’s roster tracker to stay up to date with all the moves Alabama is making throughout the offseason.

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