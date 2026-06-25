Alabama guard Houston Mallette signs UDFA deal with Chicago Bulls

After going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, Alabama guard Houston Mallette has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bulls.

BamaOnLine has learned the deal with Chicago is for the 2026 summer league.

Mallette spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa, redshirting after transferring into the program in 2024-25 due to various injuries during and before the season. In 2025-26, his lone full season at UA, he served as a valuable piece off the bench, averaging 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35.5% from three.

One of his best performances in a Crimson Tide uniform came in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, where he scored 15 points on five made 3-pointers against Texas Tech. The performance helped Alabama advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth season in a row, and fifth in six years.

Prior to his time at UA, Mallette spent the first three years of his career in his home state of California playing at Pepperdine. He was a WCC All-Freshman selection in 2021-22, and averaged at least 13 points per game every year for the Waves before ultimately finishing his career at Alabama.

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