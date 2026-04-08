Alabama guard Jalil Bethea plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama guard Jalil Bethea plans to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reported on Tuesday night.

Bethea was arguably the most sought-after member of the Crimson Tide’s transfer portal class last offseason. He came to Tuscaloosa by way of Miami, where he spent his freshman after coming out of high school as a 5-star recruit.

His notoriety as a high school prospect brought with him lofty expectations at Alabama, but a preseason foot injury that caused him to miss multiple months throughout the preseason and early regular season derailed his progress. He didn’t make his first appearance until Dec. 3 against Clemson.

He struggled to find a place in the rotation throughout the rest of his sophomore season. Once SEC play started, he played double-figure minutes just three more times. His average of around eight minutes per game was significantly less than the 19 he player per night at Miami his freshman year.

His season-best performance came in a 22-point outing against UTSA in his second game back from injury, but averaged right around four points per game for the season. He logged double-figure scoring games three times, but even in his games with few minutes played, he made the occasional eye-popping play with his skill and athleticism.

Bethea will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop, and is the third player from Alabama’s 2025-26 roster to enter the transfer portal, joining forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell.

Check out BamaOnLine’s roster tracker to stay up to date with all the moves Alabama is making throughout the offseason.

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