Alabama guard Labaron Philon declares for 2026 NBA Draft

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr., has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, he announced on his Instagram.

Philon declared for the draft last offseason and went through the pre-draft process, but withdrew to come back to Alabama minutes before the deadline.

The choice proved to be in his best interest, as he put together an incredibly strong sophomore season. He averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 assists per game, being named to the All-SEC first team and a third-team All-American selection at season’s end.

His biggest area of improvement needed from his freshman to sophomore season was his 3-point shot, and he put in the work to make significant strides. He was a 40% shooter from beyond the arc this past season, up nearly 9% from his freshman season on notably higher volume as well.

Philon has consistently been tabbed as a first-rounder in mock drafts all season. He was projected to be the No. 18 overall pick in the draft in ESPN’s latest mock draft.

He looks to become Alabama’s first NBA Draft pick since 2023, when both Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney were selected in the first round. The draft will take place in late June, with an official date still TBD.

Check out BamaOnLine’s roster tracker to stay up to date with all the moves Alabama is making throughout the offseason.

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