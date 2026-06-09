Alabama guard Labaron Philon invited to attend 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place in two weeks in Brooklyn, New York, and the first wave of green room invitations has been sent. Alabama guard Labaron Philon was among the first 14 players to receive an invite to this year’s draft, according to ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo.

Philon officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft on April 7 and participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. It marked the second time that Philon has tested the draft waters, as he did the same a year ago before deciding to return to Alabama. The choice proved to be in his best interest, as he put together a strong sophomore season. He averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 assists per game and earned first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American honors.

The biggest area of improvement that Philon needed to make from his freshman to sophomore seasons was his 3-point shot, and he made significant strides last offseason. Philon was a 40% shooter from beyond the arc last season, up nearly 9% from his true freshman campaign.

Entering the 2026 NBA Draft, Philon is considered the 16th-best prospect on ESPN’s latest big board. The draft is scheduled to take place June 23-24 at Barclays Center (ABC and ESPN).

Players invited to the 2026 NBA Draft

AJ Dybantsa

Darryn Peterson

Cam Boozer

Caleb Wilson

Keaton Wagler

Mikel Brown Jr.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Aday Mara

Karim Lopez

Kingston Flemings

Nate Ament

Brayden Burries

Christian Anderson Jr.

Labaron Philon

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