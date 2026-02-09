Alabama guard Labaron Philon named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Alabama men’s basketball guard Labaron Philon has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week along with Kentucky’s Otega Oweh, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The weekly accolade comes after Philon led Alabama to a pair of victories over Texas A&M and Auburn. The sophomore averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in Alabama’s two wins.

Labaron Philon Notes

Philon won his fourth SEC Player of the Week honor this season and is the only player in the SEC to receive the honor more than three times

Shot 50 percent from the field, 46 percent from three-point range and 89 percent from the free throw line versus Texas A&M and Auburn

Has scored double figures in every game this season

Ranks first in the SEC in scoring (21.5 ppg) and ranks No. 10 in Division I

Averaging 4.9 assists per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

