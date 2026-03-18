Alabama guard Labaron Philon named third-team All-American by USBWA, NABC

Alabama guard Labaron Philon received All-American honors by both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Wednesday. He was a third-team selection on both teams.

Philon has now been named an All-American by all four major selectors, also receiving third-team nods from the Associated Press and Sporting News.

During his sophomore campaign, Philon helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament while averaging 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He was also named a first-team All-SEC performer by the league’s coaches at the end of the regular season.

2025-26 NABC All-America Teams

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Third Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

2025-26 USBWA All-America Teams

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

Second Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Third Team

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Thomas Haugh, Florida

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