Alabama guard Labaron Philon named third-team All-American by USBWA, NABC
Alabama guard Labaron Philon received All-American honors by both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Wednesday. He was a third-team selection on both teams.
Philon has now been named an All-American by all four major selectors, also receiving third-team nods from the Associated Press and Sporting News.
During his sophomore campaign, Philon helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament while averaging 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He was also named a first-team All-SEC performer by the league’s coaches at the end of the regular season.
2025-26 NABC All-America Teams
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
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Third Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
2025-26 USBWA All-America Teams
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Third Team
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Thomas Haugh, Florida
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