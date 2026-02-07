Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell doubtful to return at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. suffered a right knee injury in the first half against Auburn and is doubtful to return, according to a University of Alabama spokesperson.

Wrightsell started the rivalry game against the Tigers and played 11 minutes before needing to be helped off the floor at Neville Arena. The senior guard went to the locker room with Crimson Tide trainer Clarke Holter and later re-emerged, but Wrightsell didn’t return to action.

In his 11 minutes, Wrightsell contributed five points and one assist while shooting 2-3 from the field and 1-1 from 3-point range. Charles Bediako replaced Wrightsell to start the second half.

Wrightsell has missed eight games this season due to various injuries. The veteran guard had been averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game leading up to the Iron Bowl of Basketball. Wrightsell was shooting 36.9% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.

Taylor Bol Bowen also got attention from Holter during the game, appearing to re-aggravate a right leg injury. But he was able to return to the floor. Both Bol Bowen and guard Labaron Philon were considered game-time decisions against Auburn but eventually played Saturday.

With Wrightsell doubtful, the Tide is down to 10 scholarship players against the Tigers. Alabama was already without three players – Keitenn Bristow, Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka.

Alabama will next travel to Ole Miss on Wednesday, Feb. 11, for a 6 p.m. CT tip (SEC Network).

*** This story will be updated.

