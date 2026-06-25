Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. signs training camp deal with Charlotte Hornets

After going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets, per a report from Rod Boone.

He will have the opportunity to compete with the Hornets in summer league and in training camp this fall to try to earn a two-way contract. The Hornets also have his G-League rights if he is ultimately waived before the start of the season.

He’s now the second Alabama player within the Hornets organization for the 2026-27 season, joining Brandon Miller, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Wrightsell spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa, seeing as much postseason success as any player in program history. He was a member of Alabama’s first-ever Final Four team in 2024, and saw trips to the Elite Eight in 2025 and Sweet 16 in 2026.

His third season with the program was his best, coming back from an Achilles tear that cut his 2024-25 season short to put up 13.2 points per game, the second-highest of his 6-year college career. He’ll go down as one of the best shooters to come through the program, making 40% of his looks from beyond the arc in his three years at UA.

Prior to his time at Alabama, he spent the first three years of his career at Cal State Fullerton. He was an All-Big West selection after averaging over 16 points per game during the 2022-23 season before he joined the Crimson Tide.

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