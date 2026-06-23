Alabama hires Louisville's Noah Fisher as assistant tight ends coach

Alabama has made another coaching staff addition, hiring former Louisville graduate assistant Noah Fisher as an assistant tight ends coach, per a report from CBS Sports.

Fisher played college football from 2014-2018 for South Alabama and Tulane, starting multiple seasons at left tackle. While he played for South Alabama in 2016-17, current Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack held the same position in Mobile.

He began his coaching career as a GA at Louisville two years ago. During his two seasons with the Cardinals he primarily worked with tight ends and offensive linemen.

He’s the second tight ends coach hire that Alabama has made from Louisville this offseason. He joins Richard Owens, who was the Cardinals’ offensive line coach from 2023-2025. Owens was hired as Alabama’s tight ends coach earlier this offseason, filling the role left vacant after Bryan Ellis made the move to quarterbacks coach.

Alabama’s tight end room returns some young talent from last season’s unit, including rising sophomores Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett who were able to make contributions as true freshmen in 2025. The Tide also brought in Josh Ford at the position, a transfer from Oklahoma State, as well as 4-star prep prospect Mack Sutter.

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