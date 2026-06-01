Alabama lands commitment from 2028 LB Dustin Henry

Alabama picked up another recruit in the 2028 class on Monday with the commitment of linebacker Dustin Henry out of Baltimore, Maryland. He was offered by the Crimson Tide back on May 13, and was in Tuscaloosa on Monday for camp.

Henry recently reclassified from the 2029 class to the 2028 class. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defender is rated as a 3-star in his class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, coming in as the No. 48 player at his position and top-25 talent in his home state.

He plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, the same high school where Alabama recruited 5-star freshman safety Jireh Edwards from. He played both safety and linebacker during his freshman year this past fall before reclassifying.

Henry is the second commitment for Alabama in the 2028 class, joining 3-star quarterback Charles Scott Jr. The Crimson Tide is also in the midst of recruiting its 2027 class, having just hosted its first official visit weekend of the summer.

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