Alabama lands commitment from elite 2028 QB Kingston Preyear

<p>Alabama’s 2028 recruiting class is already picking up some major pieces. It added another on Friday, as in-state quarterback <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/kingston-preyear-249064/">Kingston Preyear</a></strong> announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.</p> <p>Preyear is a native of Alexander City and plays for Benjamin Russell High School, a former teammate of freshman Alabama wide receiver <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/cederian-morgan-240129/">Cederian Morgan</a></strong>. He’s ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2028 class and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Overall, he’s ranked as the No. 56 player in the class and a 4-star prospect.</p> <p>He’s coming off a sophomore year last fall where he completed 181-of-293 passes (61.8%) for 3,026 yards and 34 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also carried the ball 93 times for 518 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.</p> <iframe loading="lazy" class="onthree-embed" title="Kingston Preyear Industry Comparison Embed" style="max-width: 100%" frameborder="0" width="600" height="200" src="https://embed.on3.com/rivals/kingston-preyear-249064/industry-comparison/"></iframe> <script async="" src="https://on3static.com/scripts/embed.js?v=3" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>He visited campus for a home game on Sept. 13 last fall, and received an offer from the Crimson Tide staff on Jan. 19. He followed that offer up with two more trips to campus during spring practice, once on April 1 and a return for A-Day on April 11.</p> <p>“My biggest takeaway was just how professional the QB room is,” Preyear told BOL after the visit. “The way they interact in meetings, practice, everything—it’s really high level. You can tell they’re being developed for the next level.</p> <p>“Practice was intense. The tempo was high and everybody was competing. I liked how the quarterbacks were being coached—real detailed. I’ve visited several times, so I was familiar with everything. It was cool this time watching my teammates experience it all, though.”</p> <p>Preyear ultimately chose Alabama out of a list of finalists that also included Florida and Vanderbilt. His other offers consisted of Auburn, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida State and others.</p> <p>“I like the culture the most,” Preyear said. “It’s a standard there. Everybody’s working, everybody’s competing all the time. And obviously, the history speaks for itself—you expect to win the national championship every year. I always enjoy the trip to Bama. Everything is so familiar to me. My Dad has been taking me there since I was eight years old.”</p> <p>Preyear’s commitment brings Alabama’s 2028 class up to five total, all coming in the past two months. He’s the second quarterback to commit to the Tide in this class, joining 3-star <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/charles-scott-239539/">Charles Scott Jr.</a></strong> (Richmond, Va.).</p> <iframe src='https://www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/21093239/6945f4a631592469a57e368b' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe> <p><strong>Want to talk with the BamaOnLine staff and thousands of other Alabama fans about all the latest Crimson Tide team and recruiting intel? </strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/bol-round-table.24/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a><strong> to join daily conversations about Alabama and much, much more on the site’s premium BOL Round Table message board.</strong></p>