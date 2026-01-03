Alabama LB Noah Carter plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama linebacker Noah Carter plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Carter, a redshirt freshman, played in 11 games this season as a reserve Wolf linebacker. He saw his usage increase when his position experienced injuries. Carter finished his second year with the Crimson Tide with nine tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

In Alabama’s 38-3 loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, Carter did not see the field.

Carter played in three games in his first year at Alabama as a freshman in 2024 and tallied two tackles while preserving his redshirt. The Peoria, Arizona, native committed to the Crimson Tide 13 days after Kalen DeBoer was hired as the head coach. He was a top-100 recruit in the 2024 class after his prep career at Centennial, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Carter’s departure leaves Alabama with three Wolf linebackers for the 2026 football season. A fourth is possible if sixth-year senior Jah-Marien Latham is granted an extra year of eligibility.

The transfer portal window opens on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

