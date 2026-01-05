Alabama long snapper David Bird entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama long snapper David Bird is entering the transfer portal. Bama247 first reported the news.

Bird, a junior, appeared in 13 out of 14 games for the Crimson Tide and was the starting long snapper for the overwhelming majority of the season. He transferred in last offseason from Cal, where he spent the first two seasons of his career.

Bird’s departure leaves Alabama without a scholarship long snapper on the roster. Walk-on Alex Rozier split time with Bird this past season.

The portal will remain open until Jan. 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

Rico Scott, WR

Cam Calhoun, DB

Qua Russaw, LB

David Bird, LS

