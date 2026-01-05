Alabama long snapper David Bird entering NCAA transfer portal
Alabama long snapper David Bird is entering the transfer portal. Bama247 first reported the news.
Bird, a junior, appeared in 13 out of 14 games for the Crimson Tide and was the starting long snapper for the overwhelming majority of the season. He transferred in last offseason from Cal, where he spent the first two seasons of his career.
Bird’s departure leaves Alabama without a scholarship long snapper on the roster. Walk-on Alex Rozier split time with Bird this past season.
Top 10
- 1New
CFP TV ratings
Rose Bowl breaks records
- 2Hot
Qua Russaw
Alabama defender enters portal
- 3
CBB AP Poll
Top 25 rankings updated
- 4Trending
DJ Lagway
Sets another ACC visit
- 5
Trinidad Chambliss
Reveals if he considered LSU
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The portal will remain open until Jan. 16.
Alabama players who have entered the portal
Aeryn Hampton, WR
Kameron Howard, DB
Roq Montgomery, OL
Richard Young, RB
Jaylen Mbakwe, WR
Joseph Ionata, OL
Jalen Hale, WR
Olaus Alinen, OL
Noah Carter, LB
Micah DeBose, OL
Cole Adams, WR
Wilkin Formby, OL
Keon Keeley, DL
Rico Scott, WR
Cam Calhoun, DB
Qua Russaw, LB
David Bird, LS
Keep up with the latest players on the move via On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram and Twitter accounts are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest.
Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!
Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!