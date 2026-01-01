Alabama makes QB change in Rose Bowl due to Ty Simpson injury

PASADENA, Calif. — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson exited the Rose Bowl against Indiana in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury and was replaced by Austin Mack behind center.

Simpson spent time in the medical tent and did not have his helmet on the sideline. The starter tried to play through it, but the change was a “coach’s decision” after Simpson took a big hit.

Prior to his early exit, Simpson threw for 67 yards on 12-of-16 passing. He also ran for 17 yards on three attempts, which led the Crimson Tide at the time. Simpson did, however, lose the ball on a second-quarter run, and Indiana turned the game’s only turnover into a touchdown.

Mack entered the game with 7:46 left in the third quarter, as Alabama trailed Indiana, 24-0. In 2025, Mack played in three games as Simpson’s backup. He threw for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13-of-16 passing. The redshirt sophomore is in Year 2 in Tuscaloosa.

*** This story will be updated.

