Alabama OL Arkel Anugwom entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Arkel Anugwom is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Anugwom, a redshirt sophomore, spent one season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Ball State during the 2025 offseason. The 6-foot-6, 328-pound offensive tackle only saw the field in one game this year, playing five snaps in a 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois.

Anugwom is now the sixth Alabama offensive lineman to enter the portal; five of those were reserves. Add in a pair of starters who entered the NFL draft and the departing seniors, and the Crimson Tide is left with 11 offensive linemen for the upcoming 2026 football season.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

Cam Calhoun, DB

Qua Russaw, LB

David Bird, LS

James Smith, DL

Kelby Collins, DL

Arkel Anugwom, OL

