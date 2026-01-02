Alabama OL Joseph Ionata plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Ionata, a redshirt freshman, played in 14 of Alabama’s 15 games this season. He served as the backup center to Crimson Tide starter Parker Brailsford and blocked on kicking attempts (field goals and extra points). The 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive lineman has played in 16 games in his Alabama career, including two in 2024 before redshirting in his first year at UA.

Ionata is the second reserve O-lineman to enter the transfer portal, joining Roq Montgomery. The Tide is set to lose three interior linemen to eligibility, as Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark and Jaeden Roberts all played in their final years at the collegiate level this season.

The transfer portal window opens on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

