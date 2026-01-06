Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama junior offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“It is time for me to take the next step on this journey and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL,” Proctor said in a statement. “The work does not stop here. The best is yet to come.”

A three-year starter at left tackle, Proctor started every game he played in throughout his time with the Crimson Tide. He played in and started all 15 of Alabama’s games during the 2025 season and only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Proctor was named the co-recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the SEC’s top offensive lineman, and was Alabama’s only consensus All-American for the 2025 college football season.

Proctor started 11 games as a sophomore in 2024, missing the first two games due to injury. He earned second-team All-SEC honors after Year 2. The Des Moines, Iowa, native started all 14 games as a true freshman in 2023 and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. After Year 1 and Nick Saban’s retirement, Proctor entered the transfer portal and went back home to Iowa, but less than a semester later, the lineman transferred again and returned to UA.

A former 5-star recruit, Proctor was considered the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was the top player from the state of Iowa out of Southeast Polk High School, and Proctor flipped to Alabama during the early signing period after being committed to his home-state Hawkeyes.

With Proctor turning pro, the Crimson Tide is left with only one returning starter from its 2025 offensive line, freshman Michael Carroll, and Alabama is down to 11 O-linemen for 2026.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!