Alabama OL Micah DeBose is entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Micah DeBose is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

DeBose, a true freshman, only played in one game for the Crimson Tide as a rookie. He made his Alabama debut against Eastern Illinois, where he played five snaps at the left guard spot.

DeBose signed with Alabama as one of four offensive linemen in the Tide’s 2025 class. DeBose played his high school ball at Theodore in Mobile, Alabama, and was a 4-star recruit. He was the No. 16 player in the state and the nation’s No. 19 interior offensive lineman, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. DeBose chose Alabama over Florida, LSU and Ohio State.

DeBose is the fourth offensive lineman to transfer from Alabama after the 2025 season, joining Roq Montgomery, Joseph Ionata and Olaus Alinen. The Tide is now down to nine linemen, but that’s before NFL draft decisions from UA starters Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

