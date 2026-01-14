Alabama OL Michael Carroll named FWAA Freshman All-American

Alabama offensive tackle Michael Carroll was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the organization announced on Wednesday.

Carroll was among 31 rookie players from around the nation honored by the FWAA, including eight from the SEC. The Freshman All-America honors are the second for the Pennsylvania native, as he was previously named a Freshman All-American by On3.

Michael Carroll

Offensive Tackle

An imposing talent who expanded upon his role each week during the 2025 season

Saw time in 14 games, including six starts at right tackle

Allowed just four sacks and one quarterback hit across 346 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus

Earned a 71.4 pass blocking grade from PFF, the nation’s fifth-highest grade among freshman tackles

Also rated as the fifth-best offensive tackle among first-year players, per PFF

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

