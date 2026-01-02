Alabama OL Olaus Alinen is entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Olaus Alinen is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Alinen, a redshirt sophomore, played in all 15 games this season, serving as a reserve lineman and blocking for field goals and extra points on special teams. It marks the second year in a row that Alinen has played in every game on Alabama’s schedule; he played in 13 in 2024.

The Pori, Finland, native appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2023 and redshirted at season’s end. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next college football stop.

Alinen is the third lineman to enter the portal, joining Roq Montgomery and Joseph Ionata. The Tide is set to lose three interior linemen to eligibility, as Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark and Jaeden Roberts all played in their final years at the collegiate level during the 2024 season.

The transfer portal window opens on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

