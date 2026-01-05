Alabama OL Parker Brailsford declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama redshirt junior center Parker Brailsford has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“First off, I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am today,” Brailsford said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful to play the game that I love and have the opportunity to chase my dreams.

“To my family: I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support over the years. Without all the sacrifices you guys made, none of this would be possible. Blessed is an understatement and I am forever thankful to have you all in my corner.

“To Coach DeBoer and the entire staff: these last 4 years have been the best years of my life. Thank you for your commitment to developing me into the best version of myself on and off the field both as a freshman at Washington and these last two years in Tuscaloosa.

“To all my teammates: thank you for pushing me to become better every single day. We made memories that will last a lifetime and I will be forever grateful for the bonds we’ve built together.

“Thank you to all the fans and the entire University of Alabama community for welcoming me with open arms. This place is truly special and I will forever cherish my time here.

“With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL draft in pursuit of my lifelong dream. God bless and Roll Tide!”

A two-year starter at center, Brailsford transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Washington and immediately stepped into the Crimson Tide’s first-team center spot. He played in 27 games and started all of them. Brailsford only missed the Eastern Illinois game this season, and in the 14 games he saw action, the veteran only gave up one sack, per Pro Football Focus. That one game was this year’s Iron Bowl win, which Brailsford battled through on a sprained ankle.

Brailsford was a third-team All-SEC selection by the league’s head coaches after his second year at Alabama. After the 2024 campaign, he was recognized as a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Brailsford didn’t allow a sack in the 2024 season.

With Brailsford moving on, Alabama is left with 12 scholarship offensive linemen for the 2026 football season. That includes Kadyn Proctor, who is also facing an NFL draft decision, as well as five freshmen and/or junior college transfers. The Tide has seen five linemen transfer.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh.

