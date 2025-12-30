Alabama OL Roq Montgomery plans to enter transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery plans to enter the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.

Montgomery, a redshirt sophomore, is in his third year with the Alabama program. He was a 4-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Anniston, and redshirted his freshman season after appearing in three games.

He saw action in 12 games on special teams in his second year in 2024, scarcely rotating in along the offensive line in blowout games. This season, he has not seen the field in a single game.

Montgomery has become Alabama’s third player to express their intent to enter the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Bubba Hampton and defensive back Kameron Howard. The portal officially opens on Jan. 2, one day after Alabama plays Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1.

The portal will be open for a 15-day window from Jan. 2 until Jan. 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Keep up with the latest players on the move via On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram and Twitter accounts are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest.

Not a member, Tide fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!