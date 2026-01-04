Alabama OL Wilkin Formby is entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Formby, a redshirt sophomore, played in all 15 games during the 2025 season and started 14 of them. He opened the year at right tackle but moved to right guard midway through the year. In his third year at Alabama, Formby played 816 snaps, with 504 being in pass protection. He gave up three sacks and 21 total pressures in those snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

A Tuscaloosa native, Formby played in 27 career games. That includes nine during his redshirt freshman year in 2024, where he started two games at right tackle before being replaced in the starting lineup. Formby played in three games in 2023 before redshirting at season’s end.

Formby is the fifth offensive lineman to transfer from Alabama after the 2025 season, but the first starter. The Crimson Tide is now down to eight linemen from its 2025 roster, but that’s prior to NFL draft decisions from starters Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford. Alabama also signed five offensive linemen in its 2026 class, giving it 13 for the upcoming 2026 season.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keep up with the latest players on the move via On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram and Twitter accounts are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!