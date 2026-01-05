Alabama OLB Qua Russaw enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama linebacker Qua Russaw has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Russaw, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in nine games this season and made three starts. He suffered a foot injury in the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia and missed six games. When he was able to return, Yhonzae Pierre had emerged as Alabama’s top option at the Wolf linebacker position. Russaw finished the season with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

After not playing in 2023 and redshirting at season’s end, the former 5-star recruit played a more significant role as a redshirt freshman in 2024. Russaw played in all 13 games and started six contests at outside linebacker. He finished Year 2 with the Tide with 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack, to go along with a pair of interceptions and one forced fumble.

Russaw is the second Wolf linebacker to transfer following Alabama’s 2025 campaign, joining Noah Carter. The Tide can welcome back Pierre and freshman Justin Hill for the 2026 season. Sixth-year senior Jah-Marien Latham could also potentially return for a seventh season.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

Cam Calhoun, DB

Qua Russaw, LB

Keep up with the latest players on the move via On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram and Twitter accounts are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!