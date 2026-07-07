Alabama PG commit Anderson Diaz reclassifies, will join team for 2026-27 season

Alabama point guard commit Anderson Diaz has announced that he will reclassify to the 2026 class, allowing him to join the Crimson Tide program for the 2026-27 season.

Diaz was previously considered one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, and committed to Alabama back on May 21. The Bronx, N.Y. native was rated as a 4-star prospect in the ’27 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, coming in as the No. 26 overall player in the class and the No. 9 point guard.

He last played for the Cold Hearts in Overtime Elite (Atlanta, Ga) this past season, averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range. Against his peers in Nike’s EYBL session in Atlanta in late April, he averaged 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals on 51% shooting and 45.7%.

The 6-foot-1 guard provides another ball-handler and creator to the 2026-27 Alabama roster and has the talent to carve out a role in the rotation. He’s joins returning senior guard Aden Holloway as the two true point guards on the roster, while returning sophomore wing Amari Allen will play an on-ball initiator role as well.

Diaz’s reclassification makes him the fourth member of Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class, joining a trio of 4-stars in Jaxon Richardson (No. 25 overall), Qayden Samuels (No. 31) and Tarris Bouie (No. 51). The class already ranked No. 4 nationally prior to the addition of Diaz.

Alabama’s 2026-27 roster for the eighth season under head coach Nate Oats is now up to 14 players.

Check out BamaOnLine’s roster tracker to stay up to date with all the moves Alabama is making throughout the offseason.

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