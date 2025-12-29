Alabama Pregame Show: Tide heads west for Rose Bowl clash with Indiana

Alabama advanced to the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff after defeating No. 8 Oklahoma, 34-24, on the road in the first round. Now, the Crimson Tide will face top overall seed Indiana in the Rose Bowl. The Round 2 matchup is set for January 1 at 3 p.m. CT (ESPN).

It’s fitting that Alabama is playing in the Rose Bowl this postseason. One hundred years ago, the Crimson Tide traveled west to Pasadena, California, via train after receiving an invite to play Washington. A heavy underdog, Alabama prevailed 20-19 for its first national title.

Kalen DeBoer leads the Tide into its ninth Rose Bowl appearance. Alabama is 5-2-1 in the last eight matchups, including a 1-1 mark in the College Football Playoff. The Tide’s last win inside of the stadium was a national title game, when it defeated Texas to cap the 2009 season.

DeBoer and several of his assistant coaches are familiar with the Hoosiers, having spent time in Bloomington before making their way to Tuscaloosa. The same applies to Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, who was Alabama’s receivers coach from 2007-11 under Nick Saban. Cignetti has turned Indiana around, leading it to an undefeated year and a No. 1 ranking.

Indiana is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While he is a big part of the Hoosiers’ success, he’s not alone in leading IU to a Big Ten title. Mendoza leads a balanced offense and complements a disciplined defense that rank near the nation’s top.

Ty Simpson and the Tide will look to keep rolling after an impressive finish in Norman. Before Alabama arrives in Los Angeles, BamaOnLine staff writers Charlie Potter and Blake Byler break down the latest news and notes and preview the Tide’s playoff game against the Hoosiers.

The Alabama-related topics discussed by the guys include:

– Remember the Rose Bowl

– Playoffs down to the Elite Eight

– Old faces in new places

– Alabama vs. the Heisman

– Indiana’s stout defense

– LT Overton is back

– How we see the game going

– And much, much more!

