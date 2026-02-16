Alabama promotes three interns to analysts; adds analyst from Big Ten program
Alabama updated its staff directory on Monday, and in addition to tight ends coach Richard Owens being included, some of Kalen DeBoer’s analyst hires were added to the 2026 list.
Four new analysts were featured on the staff directory. Three were interns who were promoted to analyst roles, while the fourth was a new hire from a Big Ten program. Brad Aoki is the new name, and the USC alum spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst for the Trojans, where he primarily worked with the quarterbacks — a position he played in college.
Alabama has to replace Mitch Dahlen, who left to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon State.
Dylan Morris, Luke Cameron and Corey Luciano were also added to the staff directory. All three were included in Alabama’s 2025 media guide, just as interns. DeBoer is rewarding some of the younger guys in the program with opportunities to be analysts for the 2026 campaign.
Morris is an assistant running backs coach, Luciano works with the offensive line and Cameron will help with special teams. Morris and Luciano both played for DeBoer at Washington and, like Dahlen, are now working their ways up the coaching ranks. Now, they will be analysts.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
AP Poll
New No. 1 in college basketball
- 2
Baseball Top 25
Updated after Week 1
- 3Hot
Kansas State
Firing Jerome Tang for cause
- 4Trending
Jerome Tang
Fires back over for cause firing
- 5
Bracketology
Saturday shakes up projections
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Analysts who have left Alabama for promotions elsewhere this offseason include Dahlen, Kirk Barron (Oregon State), Tyler Hughes (BYU), Tevin Madison (Rice), Jamey Mosley (Stanford) and Matt Shadeed (Southern Miss). The Crimson Tide also previously added Cameron Cleminson back in December. Cleminson will assist with the outside linebackers as an analyst.
List of current Alabama Football analysts
Ryan Trevathan
Mark Sheridan
Braxton Barker
Kivon Coman
Juan Rodriguez
Torrey Gill
Bret Bolin
Cameron Cleminson
Bradley Aoki
Dylan Morris
Luke Cameron
Corey Luciano
Not a member, Tide fans? Join BOL today!
Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!