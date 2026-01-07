Alabama QB Ty Simpson entering 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson is turning pro, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Simpson took over as Alabama’s starting quarterback this season, starting all 15 games during the Crimson Tide’s 2025 campaign. He won the job after Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage, beating out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, and was named a captain shortly after by his UA teammates. Simpson was a second-team All-SEC selection by the coaches and AP.

During the 2025 season, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions on 305-of-473 passing (64.5%). He finished second among SEC quarterbacks in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Simpson also added 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 90 carries. He averaged six rushing attempts per game this season.

Simpson spent four years with the Crimson Tide, redshirting in 2022 and serving as the backup to Jalen Milroe during the 2023-24 campaigns. He appeared in six games each of those two seasons, as well as four in 2022, and only attempted 50 combined passes prior to his first year as the starter. Simpson’s first career touchdown pass occurred against Florida State.

A former 5-star recruit, Simpson signed with Alabama after a stellar career at Westview (Tenn.) High School. He was considered the second-best quarterback and No. 25 overall player during the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Simpson ultimately chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Ole Miss and Tennessee during his recruitment.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh.

