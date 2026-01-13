Alabama QB Ty Simpson signs paperwork to officially enter 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is signing paperwork to officially enter the 2026 NFL Draft, sources tell BamaOnLine. Simpson declared for the draft last week, following the conclusion of the Crimson Tide’s season, but that did not stop interest from other college programs.

In fact, Simpson fielded multiple 7-figure offers from Power Four teams, including $6.5 million from one school, according to multiple reports. AL.com’s Nick Kelly first reported the offers.

But Simpson will file the necessary paperwork to make him eligible for the NFL draft. It comes one day before the deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2026 NFL Draft (January 14).

Simpson took over as Alabama’s starting quarterback this season, starting all 15 games during the Crimson Tide’s 2025 campaign. He won the job after Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage, beating out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, and was named a captain shortly after by his UA teammates. Simpson was a second-team All-SEC selection by the coaches and AP.

During the 2025 season, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions on 305-of-473 passing (64.5%). He finished second among SEC quarterbacks in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Simpson also added 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 90 carries. He averaged six rushing attempts per game this season.

Simpson spent four years with the Crimson Tide, redshirting in 2022 and serving as the backup to Jalen Milroe during the 2023-24 campaigns. He appeared in six games each of those two seasons, as well as four in 2022, and only attempted 50 combined passes prior to his first year as the starter. Simpson’s first career touchdown pass occurred against Florida State.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh.

