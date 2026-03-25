Alabama QB Ty Simpson wanted to 'let it rip' at 2026 Pro Day

Alabama held its 2026 Pro Day on Wednesday, and quarterback Ty Simpson was the main draw for the NFL personnel who flocked to Tuscaloosa. Simpson is widely believed to be the second quarterback in this year’s draft class, behind only expected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

The redshirt junior went through a scripted throwing session with David Morris, and according to The Athletic, Simpson completed 50 of his 55 attempts. He threw to fellow draft-eligible players like Germie Bernard, Josh Cuevas, Brody Dalton, Jam Miller and Dre Washington, as well as current Alabama wide receivers Ryan Coleman-Williams, Rico Scott and Noah Rogers.

After the workout at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility, Simpson assessed his performance.

“It was great,” Simpson said, via AL.com. “I really enjoyed it. It was the last time getting to throw here in Tuscaloosa, especially with my guys Josh, Germ, Ryan, Rico. Met a new friend, Noah Rogers, who is gonna be a great player. It was awesome. I really enjoyed it.

“This place means a lot to me. Those guys mean a lot to me. I remember watching Bryce and Will in here when I was a freshman. Being here is super surreal and super great, so I appreciate all the things those guys have done for me.”

Wednesday afternoon marked the second time Simpson has thrown in front of NFL personnel, with the first being his time at the NFL Scouting Combine last month in Indianapolis. He is set to hold a private workout with the New York Jets on Friday, March 27, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Jets hold the Nos. 2 and 16 overall picks in next month’s 2026 NFL Draft.

Simpson received rave reviews for his showing in Indianapolis, but that didn’t stop him from throwing at Alabama’s Pro Day, even including some difficult throws in the scripted session.

“Why not? You let it rip,” Simpson said. “That was something when you look at my tape, I’d make the big-time throws. I’d make the easy throws. But this is something that is fun. Being able to show off my arm and show off my feet was something I wanted to do. That was something I emphasized to David — let’s go show out and have the best Pro Day ever. I felt like I did.”

Simpson has been invited to the 2026 NFL Draft, but he hasn’t committed to being in Pittsburgh yet. Several NFL analysts believe Simpson will hear his name called on Thursday, April 23, with some even believing he is the best quarterback in this year’s draft class. Fresh off the field after his Pro Day, does Simpson feel like he has done enough to be a first-round selection?

“Absolutely,” Simpson said. “I feel like I’ve done everything I can, but it’s not up to me. I just know that wherever I go, I’m gonna give it my all and make sure I’ll put my best foot forward.”

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