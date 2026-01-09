Alabama QBs Austin Mack, Keelon Russell will return for 2026 season

Alabama quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will return to the Crimson Tide for the 2026 season, the school’s NIL collective Yea Alabama announced on Friday afternoon. Mack agreed to a new deal, per Yea Alabama. Russell also resigned, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

The true freshman quarterback also spoke about his decision to come back.

“Alabama is home,” Russell told Yea Alabama.

The Friday news was good for the Crimson Tide, as starting quarterback Ty Simpson revealed earlier this week that he would forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Alabama will have a new starter behind center next year, and Mack and Russell will headline the competition that will also feature true freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa.

Mack is now the oldest quarterback on the Crimson Tide’s roster, as he will enter his fourth year at the college level and third at Alabama after following Kalen DeBoer and company from Washington. However, he has only played in five career games and just two against Power Four competition — all of them coming at UA. Mack was the first quarterback off the bench this year, and he threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-32 passing (75%) in four games. Not known for his mobility, Mack ran for 22 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in 2025.

Russell was the first high school quarterback to commit to DeBoer and company, and the former 5-star recruit preserved a year of eligibility by only appearing in two games this fall. Russell saw the field against ULM and Eastern Illinois, and the true freshman threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-15 passing (73.3%). Both of his touchdown passes came against ULM in the second week of the season. Russell also rushed for 17 yards on three carries.

Mack and Russell are the second and third players that Yea Alabama announced would return for the 2026 season. Wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks was the other. Offensive lineman Michael Carroll also told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he re-signed with the Crimson Tide for 2026.

