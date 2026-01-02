Alabama RB Richard Young plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama running back Richard Young plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Young, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in five games this season, including the SEC title game loss to Georgia. With Jam Miller out for the season opener, Young made his first career start at Florida State, where he rushed for 26 yards on nine carries. The running back played in the next two games and then did not see the field again until the Eastern Illinois home finale.

During the 2025 season, Young rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts (2.78 ypg) in his five contests. He played in seven games in 2024 and three games in 2023, when he redshirted. Young rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries in his career.

Young was a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class. A standout at Lehigh Senior (Fla.) High School, Young was ranked as the No. 64 player and No. 4 running back, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He chose UA over Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Oregon.

The transfer portal window opens on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

