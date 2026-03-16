University of Alabama releases statement following Aden Holloway arrest

The University of Alabama released a statement following the arrest of guard Aden Holloway.

“The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information,” the statement read. “The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

The Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana not for personal use, a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched his residence and recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. Holloway was later released on bond.

Last week, Holloway was also involved in a traffic stop with University of Alabama police.

Holloway has played in 28 games for Alabama this season, starting 25 of those contests. The junior guard is the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 86.4% at the line and 43.8% from 3-point range. Holloway was named a third-team All-SEC selection by the conference’s 16 head coaches last week.

Alabama (23-9, 13-5 SEC) earned a No. 4 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will face 13-seed Hofstra in the first round on Friday, March 20, in Tampa (2:15 p.m. CT on truTV).

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