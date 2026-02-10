Alabama releases statement on Charles Bediako eligibility denial

Alabama center Charles Bediako was ruled ineligible on Monday after Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet denied an injunction against the NCAA. After playing in five games for the Crimson Tide basketball team, Bediako is no longer allowed to play the rest of this season.

Following the decision, the University of Alabama released a statement on the Bediako ruling.

“We are disappointed in today’s court ruling, denying the injunction for Charles Bediako,” the statement read. “While we understand the concern around competitive and developmental implications of former professional athletes participating in college, it is important to acknowledge reality.

“The NCAA has granted eligibility to over 100 current men’s basketball players with prior professional experience in the G League or overseas. Granting eligibility to some former professionals, and not to others, is what creates the havoc we are currently in and why consistency from decision-makers is so desperately needed.”

Bediako was deemed ineligible by the NCAA in early January, but he was granted a temporary restraining order by judge Jim Roberts after suing the NCAA, allowing him to play until the scheduled hearing. The TRO was granted on Jan. 21 and was later extended, allowing Bediako to play in five games for the Crimson Tide. Roberts later recused himself from the case, though, following a motion from the NCAA that cited his status as an Alabama donor. Pruitt took over as judge on Jan. 28, and following a hearing on Feb. 6, he denied the injunction.

In the five games that Bediako played for the Crimson Tide under the pair of TROs, he averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. Alabama posted a 3-2 record in the five games, defeating Missouri, Texas A&M and Auburn and losing to Tennessee and Florida.

Head coach Nate Oats said last week that Bediako will remain on scholarship regardless of the outcome of his injunction hearing. “Charles is our guy,” said the seventh-head Tide coach.

“That’s been our point since the beginning,” Oats said. “This isn’t some random 23-year-old that played professionally in Europe for four years that nobody knew that we’re bringing over as a mercenary halfway through the season like some other places have done. That’s not what we got going. Charles is our guy.

“Charles went to school here for four years. I’ve got a relationship with Charles. That’s why the whole thing makes sense. He’s within his five-year window. He’s trying to get his degree. Yeah, if Charles is unable to keep playing — and I don’t know what happened. I just got out of practice. I’m not sure what happened there in the hearing or whatever.

“But yeah, Charles is in school. He’s going to remain in school. He wants to get his degree.”

