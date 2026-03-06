Alabama reveals jersey numbers for 43 new players ahead of spring practice

Alabama will open spring practice on Sunday, March 8, and two days before cleats hit the turf in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide unveiled the numbers for its 43 newcomers via Yea Alabama.

Of the 40-plus new additions to the roster, only five snagged single-digit numbers, including four transfers and freshman wide receiver Cederian Morgan, who claimed No. 8. Only six of the 19 freshmen who enrolled early have jersey numbers higher than 30, though, as defensive linemen Mhari Johnson (No. 26) and JR Howard (32) continue the tradition of lower numbers.

Johnson and Howard — formerly Corey Howard — are also a couple of Tide newcomers who changed, or shortened, their first names from their recruiting profiles. Joining them are running back EJ Crowell, who will wear jersey No. 13, and quarterback Tayden-Evan Kaawa (11).

Heights and weights are expected to be updated this spring, as well.

Numbers for Alabama’s transfers

1 – Devan Thompkins, DL

5 – Noah Rogers, WR

7 – Caleb Woodson, LB

9 – Desmond Umeozulu, LB

20 – Khalifa Keith, RB

22 – Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL

28 – Carmelo O’Neal, DB

29 – Nick Sherman, DB

33 – Adam Watford, P

37 – Tyler Henderson, WR

40 – Josh Ford, TE

49 – Ethan Stangle, SN

54 – Jayvin James, OL

55 – Racin Delgatty, OL

65 – Tyrell Miller, OL

71 – Nick Brooks, OL

72 – Ty Haywood, OL

75 – Ethan Fields, OL

79 – Kaden Strayhorn, OL

80 – Jaxon Shuttlesworth, TE

90 – Lorcan Quinn, PK

91 – Caleb Smith, DL

95 – Leslie Black, DL

99 – Terrence Green, DL

Numbers for Alabama’s freshmen

8 – Cederian Morgan, WR

10 – Jireh Edwards, DB

11 – Xavier Griffin, LB

11 – Tayden-Evan Kaawa, QB

13 – EJ Crowell, RB

15 – Jett Thomalla, QB

16 – Jordan Edmonds, DB

17 – Trae’shawn Brown, RB

17 – Zyan Gibson, DB

18 – Mack Sutter, TE

21 – Maurice Mathis Jr., WR

24 – Rihyael Kelley, DB

26 – Mhari Johnson, DL

32 – JR Howard, DL

34 – Zay Hall, LB

41 – Jamarion Matthews, LB

63 – Bryson Cooley, OL

73 – Chris Booker, OL

86 – Jude Cascone, TE

