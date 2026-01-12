Alabama safety Bray Hubbard to return to Crimson Tide for 2026 season

Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard will return to Tuscaloosa for his senior season, sources tell BamaOnLine. Eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Hubbard could have turned pro.

Yea Alabama first reported the news on Monday, January 12.

Hubbard played in and started all 15 games during Alabama’s 2025 season. He finished third on the team in tackles (79) and also contributed 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Hubbard led the Crimson Tide and the SEC with four interceptions, which he returned for 42 total yards. He was also tied for the team lead in pass breakups (6) and forced fumbles (3) this past season.

Hubbard was named a second-team All-American by the AFCA and received a third-team nod from the Associated Press. He was also a first-team All-SEC player for the AP and coaches.

In 2024, Hubbard played in all 13 games, but he stepped into a starting safety role in Alabama’s secondary after a season-ending injury to Keon Sabb. He recorded 57 tackles and tied the team lead in interceptions as a sophomore. Hubbard appeared in nine games as a freshman in 2023, seeing the field primarily on special teams, but also as a reserve on the Tide’s defense.

Hubbard is entering his final year of college eligibility. With his return, Alabama welcomes back four players with starting experience from last year’s secondary, including corners Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee and Husky defensive back Red Morgan. Sabb, his fellow safety, has yet to announce a decision, but sources tell BamaOnLine that Sabb is also leaning toward returning.

The deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2026 NFL Draft is Wednesday, January 14.

