Alabama set to hire Cameron Cleminson as assistant OLB coach

Kalen DeBoer has made another addition to his coaching staff at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is set to hire South Alabama linebackers coach Cameron Cleminson as an assistant outside linebackers coach, according to a report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

Cleminson has spent the past three seasons at South Alabama. He was named linebackers coach in 2024 after one year as a graduate assistant. Cleminson spent the 2023 campaign in Mobile, Alabama, under then-head coach Kane Wommack, who is now in Tuscaloosa.

At USA, Cleminson helped coach four all-conference linebackers.

Prior to South Alabama, Cleminson was at Cincinnati for two seasons. He was on staff the year the Bearcats made the College Football Playoff and lost the Cotton Bowl to the Crimson Tide.

Cleminson began his coaching career at Michigan State, his alma mater, as a grad assistant under now-former head coach Mark Dantonio. He graduated from Michigan State in 2018.

Alabama’s outside linebackers coach is Christian Robinson. He leads a room that could bring back Yhonzae Pierre, Qua Russaw, Noah Carter and Justin Hill for the 2026 campaign.

Cleminson is the second addition to DeBoer’s staff for the 2026 football season. The Crimson Tide is also expected to hire former Auburn coordinator Derrick Nix to coach wide receivers.

*** This story will be updated.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!